WTO to conduct 8th trade policy review of China

The World Trade Organization (WTO) will start the eighth trade policy review of China on Wednesday, the Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday.

The review would last three days until Friday and will be attended by Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen in Beijing via video link, and China's Ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang in Geneva, the ministry said.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of China's accession to the WTO. Over the past 20 years, China has fully fulfilled its accession commitments, actively participated in the work of the WTO, and made great contributions to upholding the multilateral trading system, the ministry said.

The country had undergone seven trade policy reviews by the WTO previously. The last review was conducted in 2018.

The ministry will elaborate on China's new development philosophy during the eighth review, expound on the country's new reform and opening-up measures, and respond to the concerns raised by the WTO members.

"China welcomes all countries to share development opportunities with it and is willing to work with all parties to jointly safeguard the multilateral trading system with WTO as the core," the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

