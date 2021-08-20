Yogi asks officials to take harmony pledge on Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary

Lucknow, Aug 20 In an unexpected turn of events, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has directed officials to take a pledge to not discriminate against caste, community, region, religion and language and work towards ensuring unity and harmony among all citizens.

The pledge is to be taken on the 77th birth anniversary of former Prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi.

In a letter issued to the state DGP, deputy commissioners, district officials and other senior police officers, principal secretary Jitendra Kumar has directed that programmes to commemorate the Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary should be held and officials should take the 'Sadbhavna Diwas Pratigya'.

The pledge says, "I pledge that I will not discriminate against caste, community, region, religion and language and will work towards the unity and harmony of all Indian citizens. I also pledge to not rely on violence and resolve differences through dialogue and Constitutional medium."

Rajiv Gandhi took over as Prime Minister in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

Meanwhile, the pledge order has left the BJP completely foxed.

"We fail to understand why the Yogi government is observing the birth anniversary of a Congress leader. This is the first time that a BJP government is celebrating such an occasion," said a senior BJP MLA.

Other party leaders, when contacted, refused to comment.

