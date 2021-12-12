Young Chinese have little interest in democracy, says report

Chinese youngsters show little interest in democracy but they are not satisfied with the present Communist system, said reports.

The Western media explained that fading interest in democracy is due to China suppressing free speech and brainwashing people through its education system.

According to National Bureau of Statistics, some 208.5 million Chinese were born between 1990 and 1999 -- roughly equal to the combined populations of Russia and the United Kingdom and if followers of a democratic movement did exist, or still exist today, then surely a strident vanguard would have emerged. Yet their silence was deafening, said Zhou Xin in an opinion piece in Nikkei Asia.

Also, China's youths clearly have not swallowed everything they learned in school, and are practicing their ideas in ways that differ from the values of the ruling Communist party.

Further, the logical extension of this dictum to the economy has led to incredible changes still unthinkable in many Western democracies. Consider China's sharing economy and electronic payments system, which have resulted in economic growth much faster than in the West.

However, the price that China's rulers have had to pay for the younger generation's confidence is unimaginable. Maintaining the sustained growth of an economy that is almost 75% connected to the US cannot be solved by slogans from the Mao era, according to Zhou Xin.

Also, the truth is China's people want more, the writer said.

( With inputs from ANI )

