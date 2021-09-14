Young woman abused, assaulted in public place in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 14 Karnataka Police have launched a hunt for an accused for sexually abusing a 22-year-old BPO woman employee at the upscale Langford road in Ashoknagar police station limits in Bengaluru in broad daylight.

According to police, the young woman was walking on a footpath near Langford road when the accused, who came from behind, touched inappropriately and then assaulted her. Before people could gather, the accused had disappeared from the place.

The incident took place on September 12 morning. The accused came from behind all of a sudden and the BPO employee could not raise the alarm before the accused attacked her.

The police are gathering CCTV footage from the scene of crime and surrounding areas to nab the abuser. Since, the abuser has assaulted the victim, the police are also probing personal enmity angle.

The police have recorded detailed statements from the victim and gathered information about the accused person and have launched a hunt for him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor