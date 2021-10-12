Youth consumes poison outside UP CM's house

Lucknow, Oct 12 A youth attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison outside the official residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The youth, identified as Vimlesh Kumar from Mainpuri district, has been hospitalised and is in critical condition.

As per initial reports, Kumar had come to the Chief Minister's Janata Darbar but was not allowed to enter.

He said his land had been usurped and sold by a Samajwadi Party leader in Mainpuri and even though he complained to the local officials no action was taken.

Earlier, he had made two attempts to meet the Chief Minister and apprise him of his problem but was not allowed to meet him.

"The security men told me to submit the application and go. They said action would be taken but no action was taken," he said.

