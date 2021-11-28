10 exciting hotels and attractions for The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

New Delhi, Nov 28 Qatar Tourism reveals 10 spectacular new hotels and attractions set to open before the The FIFA World Cup kicks off. It revealed there are over 100 hotels and hotel apartments in the country's construction pipeline. More than 40 are scheduled to be opened over the next 12 months, as the country gears up to welcome more than one million fans across the duration of the tournament.

To meet demand it is looking to utilise every available accommodation option. Innovative choices for fans in 2022 will include camping in the desert and staying onboard a temporarily moored cruise liner with stunning views of Doha's cityscape skyline. It will have up to 130,000 available rooms for the one million-plus fans expected over the course of the 28-day tournament.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said: "Football fans will have an exceptional variety of accommodation options to choose from. We want travellers to discover the best of Qatari and Middle Eastern hospitality and have an unforgettable experience that will make them want to return. As well as watching the football, we encourage all fans to investigate Qatar's variety of attractions, from sampling the local cuisine to exploring our iconic museums, from exhilarating dune bashing to relaxing in the spa or at the beach, there is something for everyone."

10 of the most exciting new hotels and attractions include:

Qetaifan Island North, Near Lusail City: Billed as the first "Entertainment Island" in Qatar, the development will include a luxurious resort, state-of-the-art water park, beach club, retail, and mixed-use towers. The island will be close to Lusail Stadium where the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022™ will take place.

Katara Towers, Lusail Marina District: Hosting a five-star hotel, the iconic towers in Lusail are an architectural translation of Qatar's national seal, representing the traditional scimitar swords. The building will also debut the Fairmont and Raffles brands in Qatar.

Place Vendôme, Lusail: Place Vendôme is set to open in the city of Lusail in Qatar and will bring together retail, leisure and entertainment. The development will house two five-star hotels

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor