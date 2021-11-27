2022 International Woolmark Prize finalists announced

New Delhi, Nov 27 The world's first and most prestigious fashion awards and talent development programme, The International Woolmark Prize, has chosen seven of the world's most promising young design talents for the 2022 edition.

The Woolmark Company and an acclaimed team of industry members assessed hundreds of applications to choose the seven finalists in July 2021.

"We're ecstatic to welcome the next generation of creative game-changers to the 2022 International Woolmark Prize," stated John Roberts, CEO of Australian Wool Innovation (parent business of The Woolmark Company). "As the award evolves, our goal is to encourage designers to go beyond today's trends, highlighting Merino wool's inventiveness, versatility, and sustainability as a foundation for emerging technologies to suit the discerning needs of tomorrow's client."

Play, the topic for this year's conference, will be a true celebration of forward-thinking design and innovation. Finalists are encouraged to try out new materials, designs, and business strategies in order to spur change and creativity for a better future.

The 2022 International Woolmark Prize finalists are:

Ahluwalia, United Kingdom

EGONLAB, France

Jordan Dalah, Australia

MMUSOMAXWELL, South Africa

Peter Do, USA

Rui, China

Saul Nash, United Kingdom

Each finalist will receive a AU$60,000 grant for the development of a Merino collection and will be supported by the program's education and mentoring initiative, the Innovation Academy, which includes mentoring from industry leaders, such as: Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Stylist and Editor, Holli Rogers, Chief Brand Officer, Farfetch, Sinéad Burke, Educator and Advocate, Sara Sozzani Maino, Head of Vogue Talents, Deputy Director Vogue Italia and Int Brand, Shaway Yeh, Founder YehYehYeh and Group Style Editorial Director Modern Media Group and Tim Blanks, Editor-at-Large, Business of Fashion.

The awards

The seven finalists will present a Merino wool collection for Autumn/Winter 2022 that emphasises transparency throughout their supply chain, as well as develop a sustainability roadmap with partner Common Objective. A prestigious panel of industry experts will choose the winners, who will be announced in April 2022.

The International Woolmark Prize will be granted to one finalist, who will receive AU$200,000 to invest in their business. Another finalist will receive the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation, with the winner receiving $100,000. The Woolmark Supply Chain Award will also be given out, honouring a trade partner who has made a significant contribution to wool supply chain innovation.

Through the International Woolmark Prize Retailer Network, all finalists will have the opportunity to be stocked in some of the world's most prestigious retailers.

Karl Lagerfeld, Yves Saint Laurent, Emily Bode Aujla, Richard Malone, Angel Chen, Gabriela Hearst, Rahul Mishra, and, most recently, Matty Bovan are among the International Woolmark Prize contenders this year.

