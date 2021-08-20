32 designers pledge to be leather-free ahead of World Fashion Day
New Delhi, Aug 20 With a focus on environment and ethical treatment of animals, in time for World Fashion Day celebrated on August 21, 32 leading Indian designers have agreed to exclude leather after being asked by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals
