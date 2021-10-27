4 ways psoriasis can worsen if not managed well

New Delhi, Oct 27 Some people believe that psoriasis is just a common cosmetic, skin problem. Many believe it is contagious, making it one of the most stigmatized of all skin conditions and cannot be managed. So, which is it?

Psoriasis occurs when one's immune system is overactive and attacks healthy skin tissue, causing inflammation and speeding up skin cell growth. As a result, the skin becomes itchy, painful and scaly, with inflamed red plaques

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor