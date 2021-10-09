5 colours to enhance every corner of your office

New Delhi, Oct 9 The culture of work from home will stay as many companies are allowing people to work from home permanently, should they choose to do so. In the starting days of the pandemic, many of us used our sofa, kitchen's cabinet and dining room as our 'temporary workplace' as we had no idea that we would have to stay at home for a very long time. With this new normal, a need for a proper workplace has increased.

Colours impact our lives in many different ways. For an individual who works in an office or even works from home, the colour scheme followed by the cubicle and walls plays an important role in deciding productivity and overall mood. It has been proven that some colours harm the warm positive feelings and induce sadness and depression and some of those colours include bland shades of grey, binge and dull white. It has been proven that colours not only change an individual's mood but also impact the willingness to work and that is why it is very important to decorate the workplace with vibrant stimulating hues that bring positive vibes and increase the output and creativity. Here is a list of hues that will surely help one in creating the right workspace that will bring a positive attitude towards work.

The hue of Blues: Shades of Blue those inclined to a cooler spectrum. These shades will help in stimulating the mind and will also encourage productivity and focus. This shade represents a part of mother earth and it is always good to stick to colours that define nature and it brings calmness in our behaviour.

The refreshing white: While a dull white shade can do the opposite of positivity, a refreshed white colour can actually provide stability to the mind and can thus increase the focus. Painting the walls of the office with a refreshed white can never go wrong. With the walls being painted with this versatile colour, one can go on with decorating the area with some green plants and vibrant cushions that would give a comfortable feeling.

The Light Yellow: The colour yellow is the epitome of friendliness and happiness. Painting the walls with lighter shades of yellow does tend to keep one's mood cheerful and also gives an office a welcoming and more friendly environment. It is important to keep in mind that darker shades of Yellow tend to be distracting and thus can create an obstacle while focusing.

The Greens: There is no other way to feel homely and comfortable than seeing a hue that represents mother nature. The colour green not only soothes the eyes but also helps in increasing the centre of attention. The colour has a calming effect on the mind and it has been stated that the pressure of work cools down by viewing this particular colour.

The powerful Brown: Any shade of brown will encourage a sense of power and control that fits well with a workspace and it is very important to feel strong and empowered while working. Controlling the feelings and focusing on the work is very important to be productive and a light brown or beige shade will work wonders. Walls coloured with shades of brown result in an aesthetic experience and when paired with some plants or piece of decor that enhances the vibe of the space gives an overall positive outcome.

