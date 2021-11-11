5 manscaping tips every man should know

New Delhi, Nov 11 There is no other word in the world of men's grooming other than manscaping that conjures such varied emotions. While thoughts on the topic range wildly, you may still be left wondering, "what exactly is manscaping?" To put it plainly, manscaping is a routine where men remove body hair.

The ways of manscaping, too, are changing with time. A few years ago, waxing your chest hair was an unheard trend, but modern men are going for a more natural look with neatly trimmed hair. To help build your routine, Suraj Chaudhari, Co-founder and CEO of Zlade shares 5 vital manscaping tips, techniques, and correct ideas on men's body hair removal.

A smooth chest process

One of the most hotly contested areas where a man could remove body hair is his chest. Earlier in the '90s, it was in fashion for a man's chest to be all hairy and not at all trimmed. But as time ascended, the masculine regime for body care transitioned and gave birth to having a clean Schwarzenegger-like chest to flex all day. For a seamless cut-free shave of your chest, it is advised to apply a pre-shaving oil or solution before going for the hair removal spree. To keep your chest all-time groomed, you need to practice it once a month, pick a body trimmer that is designed for body trimming and don't settle for your ordinary beard trimmer which is designed for facial hair. For convenience, do it in front of a mirror and swiftly trim your chest, lower neck, shoulders and naval region. As a matter of fact, chest manscaping is not that chaotic due to its plain surface and easy accessibility to that area.

Using a dedicated blade

Men can be way too careless than they seem when it comes to manscaping. Some men think of using separate blades as wastage and over-preparation, but they can't be more wrong. It is necessary to use a different blade for specific parts of the body. Always keep a separate razor, especially down there since it's a sensitive area, and you probably don't want anything to go wrong. Also, make sure that your razors are always clean of any dry dust or dirt. Using razors seems obvious but it is time-consuming and most of the time you will get cut with the razor because even the razors are designed for removing facial hair. To address this issue one brand has launched a product specifically designed for manscaping, the Ballistic Body Trimmer by Zlade. The product is designed to shave the most intimate parts of your body, even works smoothly on and around your private parts. The trimmers are equipped with ceramic blades and safe-edge technology, which protects skin and helps reduce nicks and cuts.

Do it when the water is running

Friction should be regulated while cleaning the delicate parts of your body. Prefer to conduct manscaping under a shower or after you have taken your bath. This will help in giving throughout moisturization and get the work done without much ruckus. Also, keep your body wet or moisturized while removing hair to control the itchiness caused by minute hair follicles that stick to your skin.

The neck comes after the beard

Often, the hair on the back of your neck grows faster than you would like, and a haircut with a barber just isn't worth your time or money. Neck hair can ruin the best hairstyles by making your hairline look messy and unkempt. Fortunately, there are ways to shave the back of your neck by yourself at home. With the right hair-cutting tools, you can trim and clean up the neckline to save your next visit to the barbershop. All that you'll require is a quality neck hair trimmer, a handheld mirror and a good razor, to shape, line up, and cut a clean neckline for a well-groomed look.

Aftershave is the endgame

You probably shave or trim your beard once every couple of days, depending on how fast it grows back and at what length you like to keep it. There's a good chance you don't use aftershave for most of these times unless your beard involves a visit to the salon. But avoiding aftershave is a bad skincare move. Shaving leaves your skin vulnerable to irritation and infections, which can be easily tackled with a few drops of aftershave.

Is grooming done? Now enjoy the essence

Manscaping is an art of this century that has upscaled the presentability of men and made them look polished and neat. So, take the initiative and tune into the best manscaping regimen by following the aforementioned quality tips.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor