5 times Kareena Kapoor Khan hit the style mark

New Delhi, Sep 14 Kareena Kapoor Khan is well-celebrated for her acting finesse. The trendsetter is also known for her smart and stylish fashion choices, both on and off-screen. In addition to her clothes, one can't miss the trendy hairstyles and hair colour Kareena sports which make her an absolute style icon.

Agnes Chen, Technical Head at Streax Professional shares a throwback of some of our favourite hairstyles in celebration of her birthday month:

Bob haircut

Shoulder length haircuts ruled the year 2020 and were the trendiest of all. For a very long time, the Bollywood actress chose to keep her hair short, mostly collar bone length. It is one of the chicest looks to sport suits most face. Kareena's haircut was later followed by many other celebrities.

Rope braids

From classic loose hair to rope braids, the actress stuns in any look with ease and style. Girls who want to try something outside their regular routine can opt for braids. From shoulder length to long hair, this look goes well with any hair length, and with both western or traditional outfits.

Messy Bun

The messy bun is ideal for the office or parties, beaches or just a Sunday brunch, one can never go wrong. A hairstyle trend led by Kareena, messy buns are picture-perfect for girls with neck length hair to long cascading curls.

Low-neck ponytails with side twists

Inspired by Kareena, the low-neck ponytails with side twists will upstyle your hair game and add glamour to your overall look. You can try this for a 9-5 job or at a Friday night party.

Half bun to lose waves

Half bun to loose waves, is one of the most refreshing hairstyles worn by the actress. It's a great way to keep your hair stylish and tucked away while still allowing you to show off your length. From cute to sassy this look is the trendiest at the moment.

