65% Indian daters choose freedom over money: Report

New Delhi, Aug 14 It's 2021 and an increasing number of millennials in India are uninhibited about expressing themselves and what they want, when it comes to their lives and love. Dating app OkCupid says its users have also been upfront about their views around the various nuances of freedom. On India's 75th Independence Day, it sheds light on what Indian millennials feel about freedom, how they choose to express it, and its importance in their lives.

OkCupid asked its users what they find most liberating, and data collected based on users' responses to in-app questions suggests that 39 per cent of users find financial freedom to be the most liberating, closely followed by 'Travel'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor