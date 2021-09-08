7 go-to design tricks for a wonderful wedding

New Delhi, Sep 8 Wedding decor can be fun if you love to design. Interior designers are often involved in wedding themes these days and Aatika Manzar, Founder Director at Aatika Manzar Designs share some simple ideas to help them plan a beautiful wedding:

Start with a theme wedding

All the designs get aligned in accordance with the theme you choose. Once you have a theme, everything can be worked according to that. A vintage/opulent theme is the most common in India because it comes with a traditional touch. The glamorous theme is popular too with shiny crystals, beautiful lights, and flowers. The colour scheme which usually is rich purple accompanied by a neutral beige carpet. It feels like the wedding took place in a castle amidst huge chandeliers, deep maroon furniture with gold polish, and lots of candles.

Create a romantic ambience

Start with string lights hung from the ceilings of the reception space. Or, if it's an outdoor wedding, weave lights through trees and branches for a whimsical vibe. Creative lighting is one of the biggest wedding trends for 2021, so don't overlook it. String lights, along with votive candles, neon signs, or tea lights, can create a welcoming visual aesthetic that'll transform your space. Rent hanging lights from a local vendor, or invest in affordable sets from a local hardware store to make it a DIY project. Lighting is a key detail that'll accent your reception venue and of all the best wedding decor ideas, it's one of our favourites.

Have a green wall

Statement florals will be everywhere in 2021. If you're looking for a standout decoration idea, consider a green wall. A cluster of greens will bring fresh life into your reception space, and it can serve as a unique photo backdrop too. Leave your wall as is, or dress it up with a custom neon sign or string lights around the outer edge. If you're looking for functionality, a green wall can work anywhere in your wedding venue use it behind the altar as a ceremony backdrop, then transfer it to your reception venue to get as much usage as possible.

If you think you're seeing marquee letters everywhere, you're not alone

Couples are taking signage to a new level with large letters to spell their names or send a message to guests. If you're working with a large reception room, marquee letters will fill the space nicely

