A new fashion destination in Hyderabad

New Delhi, Aug 15 Anushree Reddy marks a decade in the business with a flagship store which opened on August 14. The designer, a favourite with the millennials is known for her youthful and contemporary take on traditional styles.

The Hyderabad-based eponymous label marks it's 10th anniversary this year. Drawing inspiration from vintage styles and floral patterns, Reddy combines them beautifully with Zardozi embroidery with careful detailing and embellishments.

"The last decade in the fashion industry has been absolutely surreal. When I started my journey as a fashion editor years back it gave me the opportunity to work and understand designs and fabrics closely and my love for it grew. I set out with designing ethnic ensembles for friends and family, gradually the passion project went on to become a profession where I crafted traditional wear for the bride tribe. Lucky for me, discerning, modern brides also loved the pastel colours and floral prints which are prominent in my work," says Reddy.

Adding, "You'll also notice intricate zardozi work in my collections, which is something I've drawn from my roots in Hyderabad. The city is often the epicentre for shopping in southern India and a lot of my designs pay tribute to my hometown. Now, a decade later, my connection with the city has only grown stronger as we launch our flagship store here. My own store, in my own city, amid other prominent names, is a perfect way to celebrate. With the store, I also launch my first ever pret collection which includes Chikankari outfits, resort wear, and everyday luxury wear."

