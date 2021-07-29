A photo-exhibition capturing 'fleeting footprints of light'

New Delhi, July 29 'Fleeting Footprints of Light', an exhibition of photographs by Kolkata-based artist and photographer Mala Mukerjee presents a mix of colour and abstract compositions - a play with light, exploring the limits of form, colour and texture.

A graduate in Applied Art & Design Studies in Photography from the London Guildhall University, Mukerjee's work has been exhibited in all major cities of India as well as in Bangladesh, Belgium, China, Greece, Indonesia and in London, Oxford and Cambridge

