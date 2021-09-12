A souk for the soul

New Delhi, Sep 12 This season, the Saundh Woman rediscovers her creative soul by diving into the heritage art forms and cultural experiences of a bygone era. She explores the potpourri of sounds, sights, and smells that is India through her travels. With its rich artistic heritage, our country presents itself as a 'bazaar' of emotions, colours, textures, and tales. From intricate and delicate Naqashi, regaling the stories of soft winter blooms in the north to the bold, passionate 'Dance of the Gods' down south, she takes a journey to uncover the magic and 'rasas' of this soul-stirring souk.

Saundh, an everyday luxury wear label for women, is known for its amalgamation of unique design and contemporary silhouette. Its latest collection for the festive season Kalp Haat revisits artistic heritage, capturing the essence of the art and the stories that shape us. Our culture is an all-embracing confluence of religions, traditions, and customs. These folk references come to life on rich fabrics through digital iterations of classic motifs, surface ornamentation, traditional embroideries, and handcrafted embellishments.

The melange of colourful buntings blowing in the wind, whimsical candy floss, the vintage bioscope, the brand invites you to experience a sensory treat with its collections Ganjifa, Thangka, Rogan, Saura, SohraiKhovar.

"Saundh as a brand stems from our love for textiles and our vision to create a global label inspired by India. We are trying to create a niche where the gap between designer clothing, aesthetics and affordability minimizes. Our new campaign, KalpHaat, is dedicated to our rich artistic heritage retold as print stories in contemporary silhouettes. We all have missed travel the most and this festive season we celebrate the wanderlust with the tales of Kalp Haat," says Sarabjeet Saluja, CEO and Founder, Saundh.

