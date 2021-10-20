After Tanishq, Fabindia forced to withdraw advertisement

New Delhi, Oct 20 Fabindia, a proudly homegrown brand with 61 years of history in celebrating Indian artisans and heritage across the country was compelled to pull down its festive campaign for its collection 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz'.

Ironically, the collection which paid homage to Indian culture received criticism from senior BJP leaders who accused the brand of 'Abrahamisation' of the Hindu festival of Diwali by using an Urdu term.

As per the company 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' stands for a celebration of rituals or festive celebrations. The brand which has endeavoured to bring all that one loves about India to customers around the world, was forced to issue a clarification stating that the 'Jashn-E-Riwaaz' was not its Diwali clothing collection and it's the 'Jhil Mil se Diwali' collection has yet to be launched.

