Antar Agni launches first flagship store

New Delhi, Sep 29 Synonymous with beautiful fabrics in fluid expression and drapes that put the wearer's personality at the core, Antar Agni is set to launch its first flagship retail store in Delhi's Ladoo Sarai.

In a year when fashion aficionados have had little to celebrate, the brand rejects flowing with the current to embark on a new adventure. Since 2014, Ujjawal Dubey has reimagined the expression of fashion and personality through his brand. As a designer, Dubey has always convened with fabric letting it speak for itself and architecting its natural ebb and flow to create a conversation with the wearer.

The store was brought to life keeping in mind a space where there are no edges and the walls flow into each other. As with the labels garments, this store also draws from the natural world and brings a sense of calm expression. Ujjawal was excited to use Agrocrete, an eco-friendly cement made of agricultural waste instead of paint, and earthy tiles echoing this pallet with sleek furniture. All of these choices were made to keep the energy flowing within a space that rejected a typically hectic retail experience.

Dubey adds, "We are super excited about this launch. Flowing with the current has always been boring for us, and as a brand, we're constantly looking for new challenges. These difficult times and the continuity of time was our inspiration and reminder to keep our morale and energy high by bringing this physical space for Antar Agni to reality."

The store launched with a curation of festive pieces a mix of kurta, waistcoats and bandhgalas. The doors opened with a stock of Antar Agni's timeless favourites and a limited-time edition of new pieces.

