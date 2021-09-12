Are nutrition and fertility related?

New Delhi, Sep 12 Poor eating habits can give be tough on your mental and physical well-being, it can even impact fertility. If you want to conceive, you need to embrace a healthy lifestyle and make some changes in your diet. Doing so can boost your fertility and ovulation function too.

There is an association between nutrition and fertility. Diet, weight, smoking, and alcohol intake can have a negative impact on fertility and can lead to hormonal imbalance. Thus, it is imperative to improve your eating habits. This becomes more important when you are planning pregnancy and want to improve fertility. Maintaining optimum weight and opting for foods that are safe and supportive for your baby are important. So, you have to include folic acid, iron, protein, and other important nutrients.

Remember not to try any fad diets, which can deplete your body of the nutrients it needs during pregnancy. Know what to eat and what to delete:

• Low levels of iron can lead to anaemia. Right levels of iron can help those red blood cells deliver oxygen to the baby. Opt for dried beans, raisins, apricots, spinach, lentils, and peas. Choose foods like spinach, pumpkin, tomatoes, and beetroot to cut down the chances of ovulatory infertility.

• Eat protein-rich foods like tofu, paneer, and lentils. Omega-3 fatty acids can help you improve the quality of the eggs. Is your caffeine intake high? Beware! It can invite subfertility or a delay in conceiving.

• Folate

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor