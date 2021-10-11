Baby skincare products should be PAMAS free

New Delhi, Oct 11 Every mother wants nothing but the best for her baby. Since baby requirements keep changing as and when they grow, it seems quite difficult to choose the right products for their growing needs. In any case, one should never end up choosing a product for your baby which is formulated for adults.

Arun Wadhwa, Senior Pediatrician, on behalf of Cetaphil Baby India helps us figure out why is it important to opt for baby skincare products that are PAMAS free

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor