Banksy's 'Girl With Balloon' heads to auction

New Delhi, Sep 13 Prints and editions by Banksy, an anonymous British street artist, will be up on sale in an online-only auction by Christie's, which is open for bidding from September 9-23. It is cheekily titled 'Banksy: I can't believe you morons actually buy this sh*t', in homage to the artist's Morons screenprint.

The source image of this work is a photograph of the record-breaking sale of Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers at Christie's in 1987, with van Gogh's canvas replaced by Banksy's text.

The auction will be led by the rare 'Girl with Balloon'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor