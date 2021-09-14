Billie Eilish goes all peach for her Met Gala 2021 look

After winning big at MTV VMAs, singer Billie Eilish has now made heads turn with her magical look at the Met Gala 2021.

The Grammy-award winning artist chose to keep it all peach for this year's Met Gala as she walked on the red carpet in a custom tulle corset gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Sharing Billie's pictures from the fashion event, the social media team of Oscar de La Renta took to their Instagram page to describe the details of the singer's outfit.

"This red carpet confection features an Old Hollywood-inspired bodice and cascades into a blush ombre skirt and train. #metgala #odlrredcarpet," the post read.

Billie's corseted gown reportedly had a gargantuan skirt with a 15-foot train.

Speaking about her hair, she styled in Marilyn Monroe-esque bob.

Apart from her look, Billie is also making history for being the youngest co-chair in the gala's history.

( With inputs from ANI )

