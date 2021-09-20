Billy Porter brings his signature dramatic flair to Emmys 2021

American actor-singer Billy Porter, who is known for his unique dressing style, grabbed eyeballs at the Emmys 2021 with his black jumpsuit featuring mega-ruffled sleeves.

The 'Pose' star looked ready to take flight in a sensational all-black outfit that featured long sleeves, gloves, oversized pants and dramatic ruffled wings on each of his arms. Porter owned the carpet while posing with the architectural winged accents in the air above his head.

Porter completed his look with a giant, show-stopping diamond and emerald necklace, diamond bracelets and rings and cuff earrings.

The star is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Pray Tell on 'Pose', the same role he previously won for in the same category back in 2019.

Porter made history with his 2019 win as the first openly gay African-American man to be nominated or win in that category, reported E! News.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event.

The ceremony will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. For the first time, the ceremony will present two categories that are annually given out at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

Apple TV+ sports drama 'Ted Lasso' had established a new record by becoming the most-nominated freshman comedy series in the awards' history with 20 nominations.

( With inputs from ANI )

