Blend the beauty rules

New Delhi, Oct 2 For those looking for killer makeup without killing their wallet, Morphe is more than just a beauty brand, it's a brand created for creators and dreamers. The global Gen Z brand adds to your makeup repertoire.

The #MorpheBabe can let her passion and creativity for beauty fly high by blending the rules. Formulated with nourishing ingredients, its vast offering and variety of cool makeup palettes, will effortlessly change the way you do beauty. Whether you need an upscale glam look or something bold and festival-worthy, there's a palette to suit your style.

The brand started with professional-yet-affordable brushes and went on to dominate in colour, with irreverent and irresistible eyeshadow palettes, lip colours, and more.

Commenting on the launch Eden Palmer, Vice President of Global Brand, Morphe, says, "Morphe is thrilled to be strategically expanding our global distribution and launching this month with Nykaa, India's largest omnichannel beauty destination. As a global brand with a young, and extremely diverse customer base, we view this partnership as the perfect opportunity to continue our global growth and bring the brand to Morphe fans in India. We're confident that the values of Nykaa's customers are aligned with our brand pillars of artistry, inclusivity and accessibility and synergistic with our mission to offer aspirational, high-performance, and affordable artistry products while nurturing a positive, inspiring, and connected community of makeup lovers. We couldn't be more excited about the promise and the potential of this relationship."

Bestsellers available on Nykaa include Eye Obsessed Brush Set, Flawless Beauty Sponge, 18f Truth Or Bare Artistry Palette, 35g Bronze Goals Artistry Palette, Jaclyn Hill Palette Volume II, Lip Crayon Lylas, and more.

In India, Morphe will be available on the Nykaa website + app and in select Nykaa stores from August 26, 2021 onwards

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor