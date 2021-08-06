Bracelets for Men

New Delhi, Aug 6 Men's jewellery can be a tricky subject. While women can pull off a whole range of ornaments from bling to baubles, not all men feel comfortable donning more than a watch, a class ring, or some discreet earring.

There was a time when men used to shy away from the very idea of jewellery. Vikings wore jewellery. Kings wore jewellery. Pretty much every significant man in history wore silver and gold. However, in recent times, there has been an attitudinal change and men have embraced jewellery as well. If you still haven't heard of the Salman Khan bracelet, you've been living under a rock.

Jewellery is always about balance and this is for everyone. Don't wear an oversized rock on your ear or a chain that's thicker than your throat. The jewellery you wear should add to your confidence levels. You also need to decide what to wear when. If you work in a conservative office, don't wear a dangling earring in one ear. Opt for a subtle chain or tie-bar instead. Tribal designs fit the bill and make a strong impression, as do geometric styles.

In the world of fashion accessories for men, bracelets are gaining popularity. When blended with creativity, they ooze not only style but also meaning. Another great thing about this piece of accessory is that it can be teamed up with any outfit. Below are some suggestions by Ashish Vijay, Co-Founder and CFO Miorah.com:

BEADED BRACELETS:

These bracelets are simple, classy, and sophisticated. Comfort comes with simplicity and they can easily be paired up with casual and formal wear. Beads in bracelets can be according to one's zodiac sign. Rudraksha beads are very popular in these types of bracelets.

CHARM BRACELETS:

A charm bracelet is extremely popular as it can be personalised. These bracelets signify a story or something related to the wearer's life. Charmed bracelets can be paired with casual wear or some trendy formals to look your best. The reason why these are popular is that you can change your bracelet's charms whenever you want to. It is easy to take them off and change the entire look.

SILVER BRACELETS: Bracelets are made in all types of metals, but silver is a top pick, especially with men who wear them with religious belief. One can also engrave quotes by God or something personal on these bracelets.

