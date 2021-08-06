Breastfeeding athletes: challenges and solutions

New Delhi, Aug 6 World Breastfeeding Day is celebrated every year in the first week of August to spread the message that breastfeeding is essential for an infant. Organizers have also allowed nursing athletes to bring their children to the Olympics village in Tokyo.

Initially, the breastfeeding rule made for the athletes at the Tokyo Olympics was not very friendly. The athletes' families will have to stay at different hotels, the athletes were not allowed to go anywhere for 20 days, and the mothers can only breastfeed their infant at the end of the Olympics village.

However, after much criticism and considering the importance of breastfeeding, the organizers have allowed nursing mothers to bring their children to the Olympics village when necessary.

"This decision had come at the right time. August 1 to August 7 is celebrated as World Breastfeeding Day. It is to promote breastfeed and caring for the health of children throughout the world. The theme of current World Breastfeeding Week is 'Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility'," states Karthik Nagesh, Chairman and HOD Neonatal ICUS and Manipal Advanced Children's Centre, Manipal Hospitals Old Airport Road

BREASTFEEDING IS ESSENTIAL FOR INFANTS

Breastfeeding offers several advantages to both mother and child. It has superior nutritional qualities. It contains easily digestible protein for optimum brain development. It also helps in improving digestion and enhances gut maturation. It has several necessary vitamins and minerals along with lysozymes and lactoferrin. It enhances the immune system and protects the infant from diarrhoea and infection.

On the other hand, women who breastfeed are at low risk of developing breast cancer at a later stage of their life. Further, it helps in reducing the weight put on during pregnancy. Breastfeeding also strengthens the bond between the mother and the child.

CHALLENGES OF BREASTFEEDING IN ATHLETES

Athletics is very demanding, and breastfeeding mothers find it very tough to feed their infant. The athletes have to plan their feeding routine according to their workout plan. In some cases, the mothers have to use a breast pump to feed their infant. Further, as there is uncertainty regarding how hungry the infant is during the first few months, the mother has to factor in unplanned breastfeeding.

Athletes require extra calories to maintain their stamina. However, this requirement further increases during breastfeeding. There are various myths about the quality of milk produced by breastfeeding athletes. Some mothers think that the taste of milk changes after exercise. However, studies concluded that there is no change before and after exercise, even after high-intensity training sessions.

MANAGEMENT OF BREASTFEEDING IN ATHLETES

Athletes, who had recently delivered their child

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor