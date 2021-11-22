Chef Kunal Kapur's heart friendly recipeS

New Delhi, Nov 22 During the festive season and winter months, the focus on healthy food often takes a backseat, even for those who are health conscious; but it doesn't have to be the case. Small changes can help make your recipes healthier, while not compromising on the delicious taste.

Try these delicious recipes curtesy Chef Kunal Kapur for a lovely treat:

Mazedaar Oats Spring Rolls

Ingredients:

For Stuffing,

Oats - 1 pkt (preferably Classic Masala, Saffola Masala Oats)

Spring onions - 1/4 cup, chopped

Capsicum - 1/4 cup, chopped

Spring roll sheets - 10 Nos

Saffola Gold cooking oil - adequate for frying

Maida - 1/4 cup

Water - as required

Salt - as per taste

For Sauce,

Tomato ketchup - 1 cup

Green chilies - 1 tsp, chopped

Onion - 1/4 cup, chopped

Chilli sauce - few dashes

Method:

Add oats in a pan, along with water and bring this to a boil. Now reduce the flame and cook them until they turn thick. Remove from heat and let it cool completely. Add the chopped spring onions and capsicum to the oats for some added crunch.

While the mixture is cooling, make a thick batter with flour and little water. This will be used to seal the sides of the spring roll sheets.

Spread the spring roll sheets and place a spoonful of the thick oats, roll it up like a cigar. Apply the thick batter on the edges and seal it. Repeat it with the remaining sheets. Heat oil in a pan and make the spring rolls golden brown. Remove and serve them.

For the sauce, mix together all of the ingredients and serve with the delicious plate of spring rolls.

Chatpata Soya Sattu Kebab

Ingredients:

Soya chunks (dried) - 1 cup

Sattu (channa) - 2tbsp

Onion - 2 tbsp, chopped

Potato - 2 tbsp, boiled and mashed

Mint - handful, chopped

Coriander - handful, chopped

Green chilli - 1, chopped

Cumin - 2 tsp

Coriander seeds - 2 tsp

Turmeric - 1/2 tsp

Chilli powder - 1tsp

Garam masala - 1/2 tsp

Saffola Gold cooking oil - 2 tbsp

Ginger - 2 tsp, chopped

Chaat masala - 2 tsp

Salt - as per taste

Method:

Soak soya chunks in hot water for half an hour. Now squeeze the water out and place it in a blender.

Add channa/sattu, chopped onions, mashed potato, mint, coriander, green chilli, cumin, coriander seeds, turmeric, chilli powder, garam masala, cooking oil, ginger chopped, chaat masala and salt. Mix it well and divide this into small portions in the size of golf balls. Shape it to your liking. Heat a pan and drizzle some cooking oil and cook the kebabs till it is brown on both sides. Serve hot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor