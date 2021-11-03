Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's tips for efficient cooking this season

New Delhi, Nov 3 The festival of lights is just around the corner and everyone is busy cleaning and prepping their homes to host their friends and families. In India, the festive season is marked by creating delicious recipes- whether its the savoury chorafari or sugary sweet, Gulab jamuns. However, with our busy lifestyles, it can get a little difficult to prep for the season. Therefore, its necessary to efficiently plan the whole process so it doesnt become a burden.

Here are a few other tips shared by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor that will make your festive cooking fun and efficient-

- Prep and plan- A week before the get-together, create a roster as to how many guests you will be inviting, the recipes you would like to cook and the ingredients you will need to avoid the last-minute rush. Print out the recipes and keep them handy, don't forget the utensils, knives, towels etc. and organize your kitchen in a way that frequently used items are within reach. This will reduce the time you spend in the kitchen.

- Wash and chop vegetables and fruits the night before- Washing all the vegetables and fruits can be a task in itself. Either wash the product immediately after you have brought them or a night before with a natural action vegetable fruit and vegetable wash like Nimwash. Don't forget to dry them before you cut or store them in the refrigerator for the next day. If there are herbs, store them in a container or bag with punched holes, so the moisture doesn't spoil the greens.

- Cooking things in the right order- Now that your groceries, fruits and vegetables are in place, it's time to get cooking! Plan your meal in such a way that your pressure cooker will be able to cook a lot of things at the same time- rice, dal, some vegetables. Post that, start tempering your dals and let them boil on a low flame as they taste the best when they are cooked that way. Next, make the curry or create masala mixes, toss your veggies in the curry and let them absorb all the flavours. Meanwhile, start prepping for smaller and easier recipes like salads, raita, etc. This will help in cooking efficiently and faster.

- Clean on the go- Make sure to clean your kitchen space before proceeding with the next dish. Remember to put the used plates and bowls into the sink as you would need the counter space and soak them using Nimwash. Once all the cooking is done, wash those dirty dishes in the sink immediately rather than washing them post-dinner.

- Set up the table- Plan the table décor, stack the vases with some fresh flowers and candles, bring out all the fancy cutlery, plate those specially curated dishes, and decorate them with coriander, mint leaves and edible flowers to make it look appealing.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor says, "Diwali is a festival of food and has a special place in my heart. My family and I have made it a tradition to host dinner parties every Diwali for all my loved ones. I usually plan the menu in advance and make sure all-natural produce is thoroughly soaked and washed in Nimwash, natural action vegetables and fruit wash. This removes all the dirt, germs and pesticides effectively eliminating any risk of food-borne diseases and infections making fruits and vegetables consumable and safe for my loved ones."

Finally, sit back, relax, relish the food and create memories with your loved ones.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor