Cocktail Recipes To Get You Into The Festive Spirit
By IANS | Published: December 6, 2021 01:03 PM2021-12-06T13:03:16+5:302021-12-06T13:15:08+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 6 After spending the previous holiday season at home, this year's season is even more special. As you prepare for the festivities, keep in mind a tasty drink to raise a toast with your loved ones is essential.
Asmani Subramanian and Shantanu Sengupta, Diageo India Brand Ambassadors, have developed a list of delightful cocktail recipes that will put you in the holiday spirit and impress all your guests.
Singleton Brew
Ingredients:
Singleton of Glendullan: 60 ml
Espresso shot: 10 ml
Chilled tonic
Orange slice: For garnish
Method:
Take a rock glass filled with cube ice
Add Singleton and Espresso shot
Top with chilled tonic and stir gently
Garnish with orange slice
Ethereal
Ingredients
Gordons 60 ml
Rose Syrup/Rooh Afza: 20 ml
Lime Juice: 20 ml
Edible flower/Fresh Rose Petals: For garnish
Method
Fill shaker with ice cubes
Add all ingredients and shake well
Strain in anold fashion glassand garnish with flower
The festive punch
Ingredients
Talisker 10 YO:750 ml
Clear apple Juice: 1500 ml
Darjeeling TeaChilled: 400 ml
Lime Juice: 100ml
Honey: 60 ml
Spices/ Orange Wedges: For garnish
Method
Fill a large punch bowl with ice cubes
Add all the ingredients and mix Well
Using a ladle to pour
Masala chai martini
Ingredients
Baileys: 60 ml
Chilled Masala Chai: 30 ml
Kesar Badam Milk: 30 ml
Method
Add all the ingredients in a shaker filled with Ice Cubes
Shake week and strain into martini Glass
Garnish with Star Anise and Serve
Johnnie Black Fashionable
Ingredients:
Johnnie Walker Black Label: 45 ml
Sugar Syrup: 10 ml
Orange Juice: 30 ml
Bitters: 1
