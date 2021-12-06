Cocktail Recipes To Get You Into The Festive Spirit

New Delhi, Dec 6 After spending the previous holiday season at home, this year's season is even more special. As you prepare for the festivities, keep in mind a tasty drink to raise a toast with your loved ones is essential.

Asmani Subramanian and Shantanu Sengupta, Diageo India Brand Ambassadors, have developed a list of delightful cocktail recipes that will put you in the holiday spirit and impress all your guests.

Singleton Brew

Ingredients:

Singleton of Glendullan: 60 ml

Espresso shot: 10 ml

Chilled tonic

Orange slice: For garnish

Method:

Take a rock glass filled with cube ice

Add Singleton and Espresso shot

Top with chilled tonic and stir gently

Garnish with orange slice

Ethereal

Ingredients

Gordons 60 ml

Rose Syrup/Rooh Afza: 20 ml

Lime Juice: 20 ml

Edible flower/Fresh Rose Petals: For garnish

Method

Fill shaker with ice cubes

Add all ingredients and shake well

Strain in anold fashion glassand garnish with flower

The festive punch

Ingredients

Talisker 10 YO:750 ml

Clear apple Juice: 1500 ml

Darjeeling TeaChilled: 400 ml

Lime Juice: 100ml

Honey: 60 ml

Spices/ Orange Wedges: For garnish

Method

Fill a large punch bowl with ice cubes

Add all the ingredients and mix Well

Using a ladle to pour

Masala chai martini

Ingredients

Baileys: 60 ml

Chilled Masala Chai: 30 ml

Kesar Badam Milk: 30 ml

Method

Add all the ingredients in a shaker filled with Ice Cubes

Shake week and strain into martini Glass

Garnish with Star Anise and Serve

Johnnie Black Fashionable

Ingredients:

Johnnie Walker Black Label: 45 ml

Sugar Syrup: 10 ml

Orange Juice: 30 ml

Bitters: 1

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor