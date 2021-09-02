Coconut a magic staple ingredient in most households
By IANS | Published: September 2, 2021 02:03 PM2021-09-02T14:03:04+5:302021-09-02T14:15:20+5:30
New Delhi, Sep 2 In India Coconut has been and continues to be a household and age-old ingredient. ...
Next
New Delhi, Sep 2 In India Coconut has been and continues to be a household and age-old ingredient. Coconut based hair oil is nothing short of a super ingredient that has been used in beauty regimes for decades. From hair growth to hair repair, it has a variety of benefits.
As we celebrate World Coconut Day dedicated by the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app