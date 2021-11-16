Common menstrual problems

New Delhi, Nov 16 Menstrual health comprises the physical, social and mental aspects related to menstruation or periods. In India, women's health has been given secondary importance due to a male dominant society, illiteracy, low socio-economic conditions and ignorance.

The most common causes of menstrual problems are PCOS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor