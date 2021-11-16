New Delhi, Nov 16 Social Media platform, Twitter, recognises women who championed pandemic relief in India, calling them 'Covid Sheroes'. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Twitter has played a critical role in keeping people connected and amplifying authoritative information from credible sources.

It emerged as a real-time helpline as people supported one another on the service. Among these were many women from different parts of India, representing diverse backgrounds, cultures and languages, who used Twitter effectively to share reliable information and offer support to those in need. To acknowledge the efforts of these women and their contributions to Covid-relief through their online communities, Twitter India and women rights organisation Breakthrough came together to recognise them as 'Covid Sheroes'.

Earlier this year, Twitter India in partnership with Breakthrough

