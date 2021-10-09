Craving an international vacation?

New Delhi, Oct 9 While travellers are looking ahead to booking trips to stunning locations around the globe, as the festive season approaches, their desire is still a dream far from reality. Travel from India to certain countries is still restricted, and there are still strong safety concerns for international trips. But here's what you didn't know: India has many stunning tourist spots which have a heritage, beauty and feel of International hot spots.

Right from the picturesque hill stations, stunning beaches to peaceful getaways among nature and culture, there is an interesting choice of destinations across the country that can give stiff competition to international counterparts. So, for your next vacation, visit one of these unique gems that can give you an essence of an international destination curated by EaseMyTrip.com:

Pondicherry

Known as the French capital of India, Pondicherry has an Indo-French culture and has a lot to offer travellers. With beautiful beaches, enticing food, colonial architecture and historical monuments, Pondicherry has been long known as the Paris of the East. The French colony in Pondicherry has a row of vintage old houses and colourful walls which remind travellers of Italy and France. The White Town area of the city is known as the French Quarter, you will have a hard time distinguishing it from an actual street in France. Many of the structures were built by the French during their rule, and are deemed as heritage sites today. Pondicherry is also known for its authentic French cuisine, jazzy nightlife and lively marketplaces.

Andaman and Nicobar Island

The striking beaches and turquoise waters of Andaman make it one of the most sought after holiday destinations. The unique island provides a scenic view, secluded beaches, and a range of activities, which give tough competition to their counterparts in Thailand. The island also provides travellers with an opportunity to explore totally untouched sites and experience an amazing culture like no other. The heavenly beaches in this region provide the opportunity to try exciting water sports such as sea walking, jet-skiing and snorkelling. The region is also one of the most prominent destinations in the country for underwater diving. Apart from exotic beaches, the territory also has rich flora and fauna, vibrant corals, and scenic landscapes with an intriguing colonial past.

Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli, known as the mini-Switzerland of India is one of the rare skiing destinations in India. Located at an elevation of 2,500 meters, Auli is known for its vast stretches of clean, snow-clad mountain slopes, and is surrounded by coniferous and oak forests, which provides its striking resemblance to the Swiss Alps. The slopes in the region are suited for both professional and amateur skiers, and there are several centres in the city that offer training to prospective skiers at affordable rates. The quaint hill station provides an exquisite view of the mighty Himalayas along with its peaks, including Nanda Devi, Kamet and Dunagiri. In the summer season, hikers can enjoy walks around the picturesque roads or even explore mountain bike trails.

Malana, Himachal Pradesh

Popularly known as 'Little Greece in Himachal Pradesh', Malana is a charming and serene village in the state. The topography, unique hilly terrains and pleasant weather in this pristine village will remind you of the beautiful landscapes in Greece. Malana village has unique characteristics which make it different from other cities in the country. The village follows a local system that is more Greek than Indian in both style and system. It has an overwhelming sense of seclusion from the rest of the country, because of which it looks absolutely different from any other city. It is a perfect location for tourists to enjoy hiking, surrounded by green lush and snow-clad mountains. It is also a perfect destination to camp and spends a night under the bright stars.

Shillong, Meghalaya

Shillong is known for its tranquility and natural beauty and is popularly called the Scotland of the East due to its striking similarity to the country. This nickname was given by the British as its green mountains, pine timberlands and beautiful lakes reminded them of Scotland. Visitors can immerse into the lap of nature and explore nearby vibrant spots and stunning landscapes that have a striking resemblance to Scotland. The charming hill station has a very westernized culture and numerous heritage buildings that reflect British architecture. The rich flora and fauna, unique attractions, friendly people, and enjoyable weather, makes Shillong an ideal destination throughout the year.

