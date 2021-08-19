Create your own meditation corner at home

New Delhi, Aug 19 Today more people are aware of their anxieties and are open to conversations around mental health. They genuinely want to lead a better and more meaningful life. Practising mindfulness and meditation have gained popularity in recent times, so it is essential to set up the perfect corner for it in your home.

Keyur Zaveri, Sr Director of Design, Furlenco share some ways to help you create your own peaceful meditation area, where you can set aside some time for yourself every day:

Choose your spot

Pick an area in your house that is away from ambient noise or disturbances from other appliances, such as your TV or workstation. You can dedicate a whole room to this, or select a cosy corner where you can sit or lie down with ease.

Create a vibe

Get rid of any mess that's currently in your spot and find a place to put everything away. Creating a personal vibe for your meditation spot helps you distinguish this area as yours and yours alone. Once you start practising this, it becomes easier for you to maintain the sanctity of the space and not use it for anything else.

A sleek diwan, with ample in-built storage and a display unit that you can adorn with plants, books, and other decor elements, is one such piece of furniture ideal for this setup. Get it on rent and this experience of setting up the space becomes even more stress-free. All you have to do is pick the ideal product, pay a nominal rent, and use it for as long as you want.

Make it comfortable

Certain elements add a special touch to your chosen corner and remind you what purpose it serves. Add comfortable cushions and rugs for you to sit or lie down when practising breathing exercises. You can either roll up the rug and tuck it away with the cushions once you're done, or leave the arrangement as is. A compact sofa-cum bed could be a perfect solution to do so while enjoying the flexibility to move things around. Use it anyway it works for you - like a bed, a sofa, or just floor seating.

Include sounds and fragrances

The most tried and tested method of practising mindfulness is to become aware of the sights, smells and sounds in your immediate surroundings. You can add potted plants, dreamcatchers, crystals, beads, or even calming artwork if it helps make the space more inviting. Light a few scented candles and play soothing music while you meditate. Listening to the sounds of nature, such as running water or birds chirping, may also help.

And these are just some of the ways you can get started on the journey to creating a safe haven for yourself - the kind you want to rush to at the end of a long and tiring day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor