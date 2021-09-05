Culinary delicacies from GT Road locations in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 5 Historically, the Grand Trunk road has been a route strategic for trade and commerce, but one often overlooks its role in connecting cultures and culinary heritages of key cities falling on it. The road runs through Kabul, Peshawar, Lahore, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Agra, Delhi, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Howrah, and Chittagong, and a Delhi-based restaurant eponymous with the road brings a dish from each location to your table.

Together with its interiors, serving style and the food itself ranging from Kabul to Chittagong, the G.T. Road in Connaught Place proves to be a walk through history, peppered with contemporary dishes. A rare buffet eatery with a theme that starts from its 400-kilogram distressed wood entrance and permeates to the kansa plates, the copper-bottom cups, the tandoor-cooked starters accompanied by their welcome drink give an overall antiquated, rustic feel.

A great combination of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian fare, the multi-cuisine restaurant is a good option for everything from hearty family celebrations to post-work hangouts. Although the menu sees new dishes every month, its signature dishes include the succulent Chicken Burrah Kebab, Murgh Makhanwala, Palak Patta Chaat, Ananas Khatta Meetha, Jalebi Rabri, Shahi Tukda etc. The buffet-themed place has a barbeque placed centrally on each table.

Price: Approximately Rs 1800 for two

Where: The GT Road, M-39, Shankar Market, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor