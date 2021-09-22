Delhi-based footwear brand goes vegan

New Delhi, Sep 22 PETA India whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to wear" opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview. Thanks to video documentation found on PETA India's YouTube page a Delhi-based brand was moved enough to go Vegan, and will be among the retailers that use the "PETA-Approved Vegan" logo to help consumers choose vegan products and accessories. Other Indian companies, designers, and brands using the logo include House of Anita Dongre, Welspun India, Purvi Doshi, Paperdom, and PAIO.

Empyrean Luxury known for its Italian aesthetic as well as the quality footwear celebrates its transition from using leather to vegan by broadcasting the hashtag #WeLoveAnimals on its website and offering a 10 per cent discount to consumers who use the purchase code "GOVEGAN".

"By embracing vegan fashion, Empyrean Luxury pledges to stand as a socially responsible brand and never promote any kind of cruelty to animals in any manner," says Saksham Chaudhary, owner of Empyrean Luxury. "Our sought-after vegan shoes will help consumers give cruelty to cows the boot!"

"The brand knows that cows and buffaloes are living, thinking, feeling beings, not footwear," says PETA India Chief Corporate Liaison Pooja Gupta. "PETA India thanks to this conscientious company for kicking leather to the curb and proving there's nothing more luxurious than compassion."

