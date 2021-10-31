Diwali Gifting: Hampers of joy

New Delhi, Oct 31 Diwali is incomplete without an exchange of gifts... the question is, what is appropriate and what isn't? Should it be fashion-based or tech? Should it be something for the home of something more personal? There's an easy solution that takes care of all these thoughts and so much more... hampers! Hampers are a delight to the eye, full of goodies they pack in a few surprise elements, some statement items and everything your belly craves for.

You can choose from an elegant to an extravagant hamper, pick the finest ingredients or pack in some premium delights... throw in a few extras and voila, you're all set. A piece of advice.. it always helps to get an expert to curate the basket. Take your pick from these hampers for the perfect Diwali gift:

1. L'Opéra Hampers

L'Opéra Hampers in different sizes and for all budgets, newly and elegantly designed to combine Parisian chic with the traditions of India, in several eye-soothing and pleasing colours.

Price: Rs 600 onwards. L'Opéra hampers can be pre-ordered through phone at +918800097255 or online at https://loperaindia.com/shop/. They are also available at our outlets.

2. Andaz Gintastic Hamper

A box of spirits and goodness. This Hamper contains Juniper Delhi's Fire / Chandon Rosé, Nirah Candles, Pascati Chocolates, Chai Veda Herbal Tea, Peri-Peri Beetroot Nachos, Epiphany Blueberry Almond, Furo Dried Fruits, Truffle Chips, Vediko Groundnut Oil, Truffle Nuts, Parmesan Cheese Straws with decorative Toran and Diyas.

Price: Rs 9,999/- Diwali Hampers are available at the festivity desk at Andaz Delhi for purchase until 4 November; alternatively, they can also be ordered by telephone.

3. JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

To infuse your celebration with a glow of festivity, these Diwali hampers are sure to elevate the festival of radiance. Be it a treasure trove of delicacies, a decadent festive box, global treats or an artisanal sweet box with a twist of authentic traditional delights, there is something for everyone.

Price on request. Customize your Hamper by calling 022 6882 8888 or WhatsApp on +91 9136981955

4. Bikano Gift Hampers

With so much to look forward to over the upcoming festive season, Bikano has introduced an exciting range of 15 new gift packs for Diwali which includes Albela, Abhinandan, Anmol, Baked Delight, Utsav, Meetha Chatpata, Umang, Uphaar, Anupam, Rasmol, Royal, Meetha Bandhan, Uttam, Dry Fruit Delight and Shahi Nazrana.

The products are available at different price points starting from INR 160 to INR 750. Product is available across every channel, that is e-commerce, modern trade and retail trade.

5. Origin Gift Hamper

A new label for fine artisanal food products and a destination for thoughtfully sourced food from across the world, recently opened at Khar, Mumbai presents an exquisite collection of Gift Hampers this festive season.

To customize your hamper you can speak to our gifting connoisseur for further information and assistance. To Customize Your Hamper Contact us on -02268508888,+918591720930,+91 8591720929

6. Swizzle's Diwali Night Cocktail Box

If you looking for offbeat gifting ideas check out Swizzle's beautiful curated Diwali Night Cocktail Box for your friends & loved ones-

3 Fresh Cocktail Kits/Mocktails of 2 servings each from Swizzle.

Wine Glass -1/Ice Tong + Jigger

Chocolate pack of 4

Golden playing cards 1

A Handwritten Note

Price: Rs 1699 ( Sale Price - Rs 1299) Available on https://swizzle.in/product/diwali-gift-box/

7. Hurrem's Regelia Hamper

The bespoke Hurrem's Regelia Hamper is the ideal gift to indulge your loved ones in this festive season. Comprising of the best of Hurrem's authentic Turkish desserts and confectioneries, the hamper is complete with an assortment of Hurrem's signature baklava, perfectly balanced with a healthy mix of nuts and dried fruits. The crowd-favourite lokums popularly known as Turkish Delights and the artisanal Shortbread Kurabiye also feature in this pre-curated hamper of Turkish treats. Packaged in premium tin boxes and curated in Hurrem's exclusive wooden trunk, this hamper is truly one of a kind in the warmth and happiness it brings!

Pricing details:

Hurrem's range of festive special hampers: Start at INR 2800

Hurrem's Ceviz Raya Gift Box: INR 750

Guests can order the hampers from:

Hurrem's Turkish Baklava Confectionery, Fort, Mumbai

Hurrem's at Foodhall Bandra, Vama and Palladium

Hurrem's at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Hurrem's lounge at Jio World Drive, BKC

Patrons can also place an order via Swiggy and Zomato.

8. Teabox India's quintessential Diwali gift boxes

This Diwali, experience and share the rich heritage of our country in every sip with Teabox India's special gift boxes!

‘Kaja,' meaning ‘which springs from water,' holds the beauty of a magnificent lotus on the gift box cover, a symbol of purity and divinity in Indian culture. Taking a cue from Kaja's divinity, this unique box contains an authentic chai collection that includes Assam Masala Chai, Bombay Cutting Masala Chai, Caramel Spice Chai, Punjabi Masala Chai, Wayanad Cardamom Chai, Kolkata Street Chai and Kashmiri Kesar Gulab Chai; making it a great gifting option.

Price: Rs 1,900/- Available on https://in.teabox.com/

9. Gift Hampers from The Lodhi!

Redefine the art of gifting with festive gems packed in handcrafted Kauna Grass baskets from Manipur. Organic as well as sustainably-made, each basket is woven by local Manipuri women artisans and is a unique expression of traditional Indian craftsmanship.

The hampers feature an assortment of house-made treats by The Lodhi's Master Chefs who are from Agra and have rich experience in crafting artisanal sweets, gourmet savouries and signature confectionaries. The offerings include Sourdough Bread, Banana Walnut Cake, Chocolates, Macaroons, Biscotti, Mithai Boxes, and more. The hampers can be customized on request, keeping in mind personal preferences.

Where: The Lodhi, New Delhi

Price: INR 4100 onwards

Customization option available

10. Royce x Gaurav Gupta

Inspired by the magic of storytelling, the gift boxes resemble fairytale books. The collection explores elements of a fantasy forest. The trees, the water, the sky and the birds are held together precariously in a vintage frame that exudes elegance. All elements of the forest come together in harmony to tell a spectacular story of hope, light and joy.

This limited-edition collection is now available to pre-order across stores and on the Royce' website www.royceindia.com.

11. ARTISANAL and DECADENCE

These beautiful festive-themed boxes are perfect for an official Diwali brunch or a traditional dinner with family as it

includes a fascinating array of handmade appetising sweets, chocolate truffles and bars, scrumptious cookies, palmiers and cakes, dry fruit tea cake and roasted nuts. In addition to the premium confectionaries, you can also choose from a range of gourmet delights Gourmet as organic spreads and butter, TGL luxury Filter Coffee and beautiful festive decor.

The Diwali hampers are available from INR 1000 onwards. Hampers customization, inquiries and placing your orders, please call +91 78380 90923 / +91 124 497 7777

12. The Kiehl's Diwali Gift Box is

Celebrating this festive season with fervor would help in making it more memorable. This season celebrates with Kiehl's India from the auspicious occasion of Diwali. This regime would provide skin with hydration that ensures supple and moisture for long hours of mingling with loved ones.

Price on request The gift box is available in two sizes and can be shopped for at your nearest Kiehl's India store and online at https://kiehls.in/

13. Assorted Herbal Tea Sampler (6*10 Variants)

A sun-kissed assortment of 6 nourishing Herbal Tea infusions for an exemplary wellness experience Blended with a plethora of superfood herbs, spices, and flowers. This sampler contains 6 variants of our best herbal teas, 10 tea bags each. Turmeric Spice, Turmeric Ginger, Vedic Kadha, Pure Mint, Classic Chamomile & Hibiscus Rose Herbal Tea.

Price: Rs 1199 Available on Herbal Tea Sampler

14. The Leela Bhartiya City's gourmet collection

This Diwali, indulge in a medley of rich Indian flavours and delicacies with a splendid range of hampers from The Leela Bhartiya City. Handcrafted by none other than Chef JP Singh, fine Indian Chocolates, Assorted Indian Sweets, Signature Mithais, Celebration Delights, Luxury Collection, Abundance and Indulgence, each hamper comes with the warmest of festive wishes and the most exquisite of sweets.

Turkish Pistachio Truffle, Anjeer Sultane, Rose Blossom mithai, Almond Island, Silver Mogo, Dry Fruit cake paired with Macaroons, Special Tea, Hunan Sauce, a candle and an idol of Lord Ganesha, each inclusion is conceptualized with care and crafted to aesthetic perfection. Boxes packed with love and flavors, offering something for everyone to cherish, makes for the perfect gift this Diwali for friends and family

Available: The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru Price: Starting from INR 1500 (plus taxes) Contact: 7411782463

15. Danta Herbs

BOUQUET GARNI - Soulful Spices Bouquet Garni means a mixture of herbs in a small bag. This collection of artisanal tea

blends where robust aroma and enticing flavours of spices are delicately combined with the richness of fresh tea leaves bringing a magical spell to your cup.

Price: Rs 1,249/- Availability - https://www.dantaherbs.in/

16. DIWALI GOODNESS FROM BAKEHOUSE COMFORT BY CAFÉ DELHI HEIGHTS

It takes fresh bread, buttery croissant & a creamy slice of cake to make one happy! Taking Comfort to a new pitch is Delhi's new Bakehouse - BAKEHOUSE COMFORT helmed by Gunjan Batra from the house of the city's most flavourful

& Fun brand: CAFÉ DELHI HEIGHTS. A brand is known to have pioneered the café culture in the country has always delivered the best of food with the freshest of taste & ingredients to its patrons. Coming up with its own Comfort Bakery, the brand is sure - All you'll knead in your life. Bakehouse Comfort reliably turns out aromatic loaves of naturally leavened Sourdough, croissants, vegan bread, or cookies that you crave daily. This Diwali Bakehouse Comfort has created Gifting hampers which are Global hampers deriving inspirations from the different parts of the world. From Lebanese Grazing tray to Mexican grazing tray to Italian Grazing tray and more- these trays have specially curated delicacies doing justice to their names like Falafel, Hummus, Lavash pita bread, Marinated olive to Lebanese, Nachos, Pineapple salsa, Baked beans tacos shell etc to Mexican and more. These trays come as quick solutions for your house parties. There are tempting Dessert trays which caries from Sweet /mega tray to sweet Medium tray to crates in different sizes to hampers which have varieties of Bread, sourdough, cookies, cakes and more. Gunjan Batra says Diwali is the time to spread happiness and goodness, and we are spreading the baked love.

Starting from 600 onwards, For orders reach out to 9711164033, Exclusive store at Bakehouse Comfort, DLF Avenue.

17. Cornitos Tasty Crunch and Flavours

Cornitos brings to you especially curated gift packs loaded with love and happiness to brighten up festive moments. Cornitos gift packs have a wholesome range of Nacho Crisps, Nuts, and Seeds packed in premium gift packs - Indie Nuts, Nacho Fiesta, Party Pack, Festive Blaaast, and Utsava Jute Bags.

Cornitos gift packs are priced between INR 190 to INR 1520 and are available in all leading stores across the country and online on https://shop.cornitos.in/collections/gift-pack.

18. NABOBS GIFT BASKET

Features Monsoon Harvest Clusters & Ragi Flakes with Strawberry, Slurrp farm Blueberry Pancakes & Waffles, Fabbox Fruit & Nut Health Bar, Orchard Lane Mixed Fruit Jam, Protein Bakeshop Cashewnut Chocolate Truffle, Slurrp farm Mighty Munch, B&C Chocolate Peanut Butter, Hey Grain Chocolate & Oats Cookies, OTT Immunity Booster, Flavure Olives Chilli, Flavure Olives Oregano, NABOBS Walnut Chocolate.

Price: Rs 3200 available on https://www.nabobs.co.in/

19 Laduree India Diwali Gift Hamper Boxes

As an elegant addition to a gift hamper for Diwali, these hampers have been prepared by experts, with the finest ingredients, inspired by the authentic French recipe. True to the multi-hued spirit of Diwali, these macarons from Laduree are a celebration of flavours.

Napoleon Pink Gift Box: 8 Pcs Macarons gift Box, French Tea Box 20 Sachets, lose Tea Cake Loaf, Assorted Sable Biscuit) Box, lose Meringue Box at Rs. 9999

Exclusive Gift Box of Gold & Silver Macarons: 8 pc Gift Box Gold & Silver Macarons (Arabesque Green Box) at Rs 4500 and 20 Pcs Gift Box Gold & Silver Macarons (CrjrsfaJ Box) at Rs 11000.

Napoleon Green Gift Box: : 8 Pcs Macarons gift Box, French Tea Box 20 Sachets), Lemon Tea Cake Loaf, Assorted Sable Biscuit) Box, Pistachio Meringue Box at Rs. 9999.

20. Taj Mahal, New Delhi presents ‘The Art of Gifting'

An exclusive selection of festive gift hampers by The Chambers and the gourmet collection from Emperor Lounge. Experience tradition, elegance and expertise in our thoughtfully curated signature hampers that feature a fine selection of luxury accessories, limited edition gifts, handmade epicurean treats, and offerings such as The Children's Gourmet Delight and The Organic Edition.

For orders and enquiries, please contact Mohit Madan at mohit.madan@tajhotels.com/ +91 9873928655/ +91 11 66513626.

21. Baskin Robbin #TheGiftOfHappyness

In the bid to add to this glorious tradition, Baskin Robbins, the world's leading ice cream brand, decided to spread #TheGiftOfHappyness with their all-new and unique ‘Happyness Gift Pack', an all-new gift hamper that is ideal for every special occasion. With this timely launch, Baskin Robbins aims to add much-needed freshness and fun to conventional and dreary gifting options that are currently available. It aims to help customers switch to an option that is both fresh and exciting.

The latest gift pack is a first- time-ever-in-the ice cream industry concept. The ‘Happyness Gift Pack' is now available across key cities in Baskin Robbins Parlours as well as on Swiggy and Zomato.

