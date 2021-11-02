Diwali Gifting: Your last minute guide

New Delhi, Nov 2 It's almost Diwali and if you still haven't managed to sort your gifts out, you're running out of time. You can't go wrong with something for the home or the hostess and even some tech related products which are always appreciated. We've curated a list of items you can't go wrong with:

1. A smart wearable for your loved one - FreeStyle Libre

The FreeStyle Libre is a compact, lightweight sensor that automatically measures one's glucose levels day in and day out. Technology advances have led wearable devices, such as the Freestyle Libre, to allow people to keep a close tab on blood glucose levels, especially people suffering from diabetes. The smart device is easy to apply and offers the highest levels of accuracy and performance standards. Best part? It is water-resistant and does not sleep, even when you are asleep as the device alarms for high and low glucose levels even whilst sleeping.

Available on Amazon.in Price: FreeStyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System (Reader & Sensor) - INR 10,418.

2. ORVI HOME

Orvi's home pieces are conceptualized from the tender nuances of everyday life, blending organic shapes and earthy tones, and adorned with environment-friendly materials and forms. A perfect union of indigenous materiality with ancient craft techniques & bold designs translates to a curated kaleidoscope of sustainable home pieces like tabletop objects, home accessories and kitchen items like platters, bowls, curios & cake stands. The idea and the genesis of our objects encapsulate creative thinking, innovation & quality control, where each masterpiece tells an emotive story.

Price: Price on request Availability: https://www.orvi.com/

3. Obsessions Carpet

Offering singular beauty and exceptional quality, Obsessions offers a wide array of over 125 varieties of carpets made from Poly Propylene (P.P), Polyester, New Zealand Wool, Viscose and Silk, marking itself as the forerunner of Carpets and Rugs retail in India. Using superior materials and state of the art technology, the range of carpets stretches from Belgium, Turkish and Persian, to Indian carpets.

4. Ikai Asai Amethyst Peg Measure

Amethyst, a violet variety of Quartz, was considered to be one of the most cardinal gems of the old world. Artists from Jaipur create amaranthine barware that induces in us a feeling of sitting for a drink in a boisterous tavern in medieval Greece.

Price: INR 8,500/ No. of pieces in a set: 1, One Peg Measure

5. D'Decor Decorative Quilts & Luxury Comforter Sets

Enhance your festivities and elevate your space at home this year with the Autumn Winter 2021 collection. It offers a festive range that is the perfect blend of distinctive architectural elements and designs that optimize smart functionality for the home. By reimagining contemporary design stereotypes, the new collection looks at home decor essentials from a new lens.

Price on request. No. of pieces in a set: 1-3

6. Ritu Kumar Home Jasmine Tea Votive

A brass tin housed wax candle. Price: Rs 3,200/- Available online

7. Good Earth's 25th Anniversary Design Collection: BOSPORUS

Every year, India's leading luxury design house Good Earth presents an annual Design Collection celebrating a particular tradition or culture from the Indian subcontinent and from lands that lay on the ancient Silk Road. For its 25th Anniversary Collection, the team turned their design eyes towards the region around the Bosporus, a famed waterway that connects Europe with Asia representing a confluence of cultures of the Orient and Occident.

Pomegranates & Roses

The romance of alfresco meals with intertwined images of fragrant edibles - ruby red Pomegranates and deep pink Roses, the two ingredients that elevate cuisines across central Asia and the Mediterranean, inspired our delightful dinner collection. Acclaimed English artist Rebecca Campbell created the lush Pomegranate Tree with Climbing Roses, symbolizing abundance and fertility. The various whimsical elements evoke orchards and gardens and promenades down the Bosporus in a dreamlike World of Wonder. The fine china dinnerware with 24-carat gold highlights has multiple options in platters, bowls and Gift sets.

Price: Rs 4500/- onwards. Available online.

8. Good Earth's Brass Decor

A testimony to heritage skills, brass vessel shaped vases and bowls created by master craftsmen along with traditional lamps and lanterns redesigned by Good Earth preserve artisanal crafts while adding timeless style to your interiors

Price: Rs 11000 onwards. Available online

9. Optimus i-Pro Chimney, India's first IoT enabled Chimney

Hindware's Optimus i-Pro IoT Enabled Chimney comes with MaxX Silence Technology that produces 32% less noise when compared to conventional Auto-clean Kitchen Chimneys. The Thermal Autoclean Technology keeps the chimney clean from inside, enhancing your cooking experience. With a suction capacity of 1350 m³/hr, it comes with motion sensor technology and can also be operated using voice commands or Hindware appliances mobile app.

Price: Rs. 48,990 Available online

10. Medy365.com

Medy365 is an e-commerce platform that aims to provide the best ayurvedic products with scientific methods. They have experience of around 61 years in the ayurvedic business. Their ancestors were doctors (vaids) of Maharaja Families. Using their experience and formulas about herbs and medicines, they are now providing people with ancient and proven formulations. Products are manufactured from WHO GMP-approved units, using the latest technology.

Price: Rs 3000 Availability: https://medy365.com/

11. The Promise of Pure Air

A sound sleep is not the only benefit that you get with the SPACES Air Purifying range, which also comes in several attractive designs and alluring colours to suit your aesthetic preferences and complement your bedroom décor. And, with bed sheets and comforters priced between INR 1,300 and INR 4,000, the innovative range is also extremely budget-friendly.

Available on https://www.spaces.in/catalogsearch/result/?q=CO2+Pure

12. Floral Aroma Candles - Set of 4

Indulge in the luxurious warmth and the rich and comforting aroma of our fragranced candles. The candles exhume a fragrance that gently infuses your living spaces with captivating natural aromas to indulge your body, mind & soul.

The candle comes in a mesmerizing gift box that makes it idle for gifting this festive season. Price- INR 1,920/- Available on http://www.thedecorkart.com/

13. GH Mumm Drink

Toasting milestones, personal achievements or simply celebrating friendship with an improvised get-together, the exceptional fresh intensity of Mumm Grand Cordon champagne evokes the exhilaration of life's most unforgettable moments.

The champagne is priced at INR 5,000 (Delhi price) Available online

14. Swarovski Showpiece

For head-turning effect, the Dulcis family is filled with Pop Art-inspired delights that juxtapose the strong with the soft, and the Dextera family offers up striking yet streamlined silhouettes that celebrate not only crystal but the metal tones that help them stand out.

Available no http://swarovski.com/

15. Philips EasyTouch Plus garment steamer

Philips EasyTouch Plus garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. The steamer is equipped with a 25% larger steam plate that allows covering more fabric area in one stroke. It comes with 5 steam settings for different kinds of fabric with a promise of no burns at all on any type of fabric. It also helps in removing odour and killing bacteria keeping one refreshed and healthy. With a wide range of essential steaming solutions, it is a perfect appliance for quick touch-ups, delicate and difficult to iron clothes.

Priced Rs 8,995 Available online.

16. Philips High-performance silent mixer grinder-HL7777/00

This product is an innovative home appliance that features Soft Sound Technology that helps in a 50%* reduction in sound power. Its One-touch multi-functionality mode regulates the speed at the optimal level for better performance and minimum noise. Powered by a 750W motor with smart sensors, this mixer grinder provides 2X times better performance.** The mixer grinder makes grinding, blending, and mincing fast and easy and even enables ice crushing and preparation of sauces, dips, and smoothies.

Price: Rs 14,995 Available online.

17. Gift your furry friends pawsome goodies this Deepavali from FurBuddies

The pandemic phase gave all the pet parents a chance to spend the majority of their time with their furries. Not only did they enjoy their daily chores but also celebrated all the festivals with great excitement. Right from dressing up to giving gifts, both pet parents and their pooches did wonders last year. This year again we look forward to Diwali with the same excitement and are ready to turn on our Pawrty Mode.

Price on request. Available online.

18. Tea Culture of the World brightens up your loved ones with gifts from around the world!

Confused about what to gift your loved ones this Diwali? What could be a better gift than the gift of health teamed with the soothing beverage every Indian loves! Tea Culture of the World is a collection of handcrafted whole leaf teas that are handpicked from Japan, China, Vietnam, South Africa, Argentina and India. These teas from around the world are the perfect soothing gift for tea lovers and also in the current work-from-home scenarios.

Available on https://teacultureoftheworld.com/Gift It can also be ordered on www.amazon.in

19. Elara iPro Water Purifier

Hindware Elara iPro water purifier comes with an Advance Copper+ technology that provides adequate nourishment from copper charged purified water, while also getting rid of bacteria, microbes and fungi in water. This smart water purifier also provides real-time TDS of purified water and monitors a household's daily water consumption, while being synced with Hindware's mobile app. Additionally, the Wi-fi direct technology in the water purifier enables communication even without an active internet connection at home. There's also a touch display icon for online call registration through the product itself.

Price: Rs. 18,990 Available online.

20. OnePlus Nord CE 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is one of the most recent addition to the OnePlus ecosystem with a commitment to offer its "core" features along with superior design, stunning display, clean software experience, and good battery backup at a more affordable price. Featuring industry-leading hardware and powerful essentials, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G delivers a power-packed and uncompromising performance making it the right device to gift your friends and family this festive season.

Price: Rs 22,999. Users can also avail the following launch offers for their purchase of OnePlus Nord CE 5G

21. ViewSonic TD1655, a Portable Touch Monitor

This Diwali explores one of the hi-tech portable monitors that will knock the socks off. ViewSonic TD1655, a Portable Monitor is an affordable buy designed to fit our comfort level at home. The product is designed in a way that fits in and eases the work-from-home trend. Its flexible display setup helps with the long hours. The high-tech touch portable monitor is easily connected with laptops and other devices. Price: Rs 23,990 Available on http://www.viewsonic.com/

22. The Khilauna Collection

With festivals around the corner, the winter months' onset brings grand feasts and fairs. From the colourful phirkis to the guccha of futes, each khilauna is someone's definition of a Sunday well-spent during the festive months. Choose your favourite khilauna from the Rani Pink collection of handcrafted products that come in different colours of joy and celebration.

Price on request. Available on https://www.ranipinkgifts.com/

23. Mini Liplay

The all-in-one Instax LiPlay is not just a camera; it is a printer as well. The camera comes with features such as Recorded Sound through which one can convert recorded sound into QR code and add it to your photo. Another exciting feature of Liplay is the Direct Print function which allows one to print any image from their smartphones on an Instax mini film. It also offers a Remote Shooting function through the Liplay smartphone app to release the shutter while standing away from the camera itself.

Price: Rs 11,350 Available online.

24. OnePlus Buds Pro

Incorporating rich features and high-end design, the new OnePlus Buds Pro provides a highly customized and rich audio experience for users. The TWS Buds feature an industry-leading smart noise reduction system, superior call quality, extended battery performance, and a personalized sound profile, to create a truly immersive and premium audio experience.

Price on request. Available online

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor