Emily Ratajkowski hasn't ever 'loved' being a model

Los Angeles, Nov 14 Model-actress Emily Ratajkowski has said that she hasn't ever "loved" being a model, because the work has left her "very confused" about her relationship with her own body.

When it was suggested she didn't seem to love the job, Ratajkowski said: "Absolutely not. I don't think I ever loved it. I loved the idea and the validation, but certainly the work itself made me feel very confused about my relationship with my body and with what was important."

The 'Gone Girl' actress said she was "really excited" about modelling when she first started out in the industry aged 13, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Quizzed on what "appealed" about modelling when she started, she added to Stylist magazine: "Initially, it just seemed that specifically girls who are considered 'hot' were the most powerful women.

"So at 13, it felt really exciting that anyone would even want me to be a model. It felt validating and it made me feel special and powerful too, because all the women that I looked up to were women who were famous for being sexualised on some level."

Ratajkowski recently accused singer Robin Thicke of "cupping her bare breasts" while filming the music video for 'Blurred Lines' in 2013.

In an extract from new book, 'My Body', she wrote: "Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke.

"He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. (The director, Diane Martel's) voice cracked as she yelled out to me, 'Are you okay?'

"I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body. I didn't react - not really, not like I should have."

Director Diane confirmed she witnessed the whole thing and immediately wrapped the shoot.

