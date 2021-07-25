Experts sound alarm over hypertension amid Covid-19 pandemic

New Delhi, July 25 Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a serious medical condition that is one of the leading causes of death in the world. After more than a year of the coronavirus pandemic, there is enough evidence that people with high blood pressure are more likely to get severely sick or die if they get Covid-19.

In India almost 30 per cent of adults have hypertension, and an alarmingly high number are unaware of their condition. Hypertension or high blood pressure is a serious medical condition that is responsible for at least 10.4 million deaths and 218 million disability-adjusted life years

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor