Fashion Report: All that you need to know!

New Delhi, Oct 8 The second day of the ongoing fashion week was a mixed bag. While some collections stood out for their design and versatility, some lacked the freshness this season deserves.

Designer Aisha Rao showcased her collection, 'Paper Dolls' that was dominant of heavily embellished lehengas, saris, gowns, and embroidered blazers for men. Her collection is perfect for brides that are looking for something over-the-top.

Designers Resham Karmchandani and Sanya Suri, founders of 'The Pot Plant', focused on gender fluidity for their collection 'Liquid Love'. Designed without restriction, their clothes are for all ages, genders and sizes. The main heroes of their fashion outing were the traditional techniques Bandhani & Shibori along with relaxed silhouettes.

As the day progressed, designers Mohammed Mazhar and Troy Costa showcased some interesting pieces for menswear. While the former opted for a subtle monochromatic palette, the latter went all out with everything from neons and metallics to an eclectic mix of bold prints and checked patterns.

Master designer Tarun Tahiliani who opened the fashion week with his digital showcase, presented the season's first on-ground show. His festive edit is an amalgamation of his various capsule collections and a celebration of his signature drapes, intricate embroideries and clean craftsmanship.

Adding to occasion-wear was designer Abhishek Gupta who took the traditional route. His collection, 'Benares' was dominant of brocades with a dash of silks and fine nets. Known for its timeless appeal, brocade is one of India's most treasured handlooms. His festive line was dominant of embroidered skirt sets, jackets and sherwanis.

The day ended with designer-duo Monisha Jaisingh and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's show inspired from '80s pop culture - bright colours, embellishments and all things glamorous. Adding an element of sports luxe to their line, the collection was a mix of all kinds of fabrics, silhouettes and colours.

