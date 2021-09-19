FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week to take place in October

New Delhi, Sep 19 Reuniting once again after a successful season in March, Lakme, Fashion Design Council of India and RISE Worldwide are all set to jointly present a phygital edition of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week with digital and onground shows next month.

The phygital event embodies the excellence of the Indian Fashion Industry and promotes an era of thought leading collaborations between the leaders of the industry. The schedule which is to be released shortly will feature the best of curation and designers from Delhi, Mumbai and across India.

The upcoming season will showcase a host of new, emerging talent and the biggest and most established names in the business, setting an unparalleled benchmark in innovations, sustainability, and creativity.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI, commented: "The Fashion Design Council of India for decades has tirelessly worked to make the design industry lead from the front and leave a global footprint. Our partnership with Lakme Fashion Week to present a joint schedule this season too, has blurred geographical boundaries and will help one view the Indian Fashion industry more holistically. It also enables both FDCI and LFW to deliver the best and obtain in all forms, be it creative or the business of fashion."

Sumati Mattu, Head of Innovations at Lakme, said: "Lakme led the inception of the Fashion Week in India decades ago with the idea of driving the twin worlds of fashion and beauty for the discerning Indian consumer. Since the beginning of the Lakme Fashion Week, our attempt has been to inspire thought leadership while driving the interests and expansion of the Indian Fashion Industry and giving a stage to fresh design talent in the country. Our continued collaboration with FDCI to present a joint schedule, creates more opportunities for the industry to thrive and brings in more fresh talent into the industry folds. We continue to remain true to the pillars of Lakme Fashion Week which are discoverability, sustainability and talkability as we present the best in Indian fashion and beauty this season to a global audience."

Jaspreet Chandok, Head RISE Fashion and Lifestyle, said: "With Lakme Fashion Week, the idea has always been to help designers grow their businesses. With our renewed collaboration with FDCI, we are excited and set to present another season of outstanding ideas and designers. This time our collective strength from a buyer as well as consumer aspect will help elevate business for the designer industry and set new benchmarks in beauty and fashion."

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE EVENT INCLUDE

* Leading designers like Anamika Khanna, Pankaj & Nidhi , MXS by Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan, Payal Jain, Abhishek Gupta, Geisha Designs by Paras & Shalini, Rina Dhaka, Rana Gill, Jade by Monica & Karishma, Shruti Sancheti, Arpita Mehta, Chola, Nidhi Yasha, Limerick by Abirr n' Nanki, Nikita Mhaisalkar, NIRMOOHA and many more to grace the platform

* FDCI to present designers Troy Costa , JJ Valaya and Pearl Alumni The Pot Plant

* Leading Partners return to forge partnerships with top designers including NEXA, AJIO, Logitech and Natural Diamond Council.

* INIFD presents Gen Next winners Deepit Chugh and Twinkle Hanspal will be launched.

* Collaboration with NBA to celebrate its Historic 75th Anniversary Season

* One of a kind association with Indian lifestyle social commerce platform, Trell

* Sustainable Fashion Day to feature R|Elan presents Circular Design Challenge winner 'Bandit', Eka, 6Degree x Gaurang, Tencel Carbon Zero presents Satya Paul by Rajesh Pratap Singh and R|Elan presents Abraham & Thakore. Other showcases include a special craft documentary and a presentation of Peace Silk by Cocccon

* See Now Buy Now experience in partnership with AJIO LUXE

* The Lakme Absolute Grand Finale will bring alive a collaboration that fuses the latest trend in Beauty with the edgy design sensibility of a leading designer, details to unwrap soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor