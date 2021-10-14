Festive jewellery trends for 2021

New Delhi, Oct 14 The festive season is here and so is the quest for refurbishing the wardrobe with the latest trends in jewellery adornments. With the festive cheer, its time to leave the past behind, as the good times beckon all of us.

he year has gone by has made all of us realize a beautiful life lesson to ‘live in the present'. Jewellery can instantly add glamour to your festive attire. To create an edgy festive look, statement pieces can be paired with both traditional and fusion outfits.

The trend in jewellery is shifting towards the ‘minimalism of maximalism'. This festive season, contemporary jewellery with a blend of both ethnicity and modernity is in vogue.

Revathi Kant, Titan's Chief Design Officer shares some of the style notes and ruling jewellery trends for the season:

Layering for grandeur: Layered designed neckpieces are timeless and can never go out of fashion. It goes beautifully with ethnic wear and accentuates the best features, creating a majestic look. Whether layering chains and chokers or draping with body jewellery, there is no limit to accessorizing this festive season. You can opt for delicate and dainty combinations or use contrasting, bold designs for the perfect celebratory look. While layering, it is essential to create some spacing to balance and highlight each exquisite piece of jewellery.

Statement earrings for the edgy look: In today's hybrid environment as people continue to work from home, the concept of ‘dressing up' has changed. Comfort, versatility has triumphed as trends. The focus will be more towards designing jewellery keeping in mind webcam moments, above the keyboard dressing for on-screen communication. Statement earrings, ear cuffs, linear drop and studs create a vibrant look.

Fusion Jewellery for Millennials: Fusion jewellery is designed considering the current fashion trends that are bold and yet allow the jewellery to be layered with eastern elements and designs. Intricate traditional motifs reinvented in minimalistic contemporary silhouettes are trending. Fusion jewellery known for its aesthetic representation of contemporary jewellery is attracting millennials to pair it with an Indo-western outfit.

Geometric Designs for style galore: Jewellery is not just an adornment, but a piece of art. From geometric shapes to architectural inspirations, symmetrical patterns, the amalgamation of jewellery and art is becoming an ultimate trend. Geometry designs are special as each piece has its own story to tell. In addition, jewellery embellished with ethnic symbols and mythological figures gives a bohemian vibe reflecting the rich culture and heritage of our country.

Stones and a glint of gold: The use of coloured gemstones in jewellery is a notable trend. Jewellery made from gold with embedded colourful stones is an elegant combination. The fusion of modern motifs and precious stones give it an expansive look.

