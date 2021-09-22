Fill those awkward pauses on a virtual date

New Delhi, Sep 22 Have you ever matched with someone online and realised you have no idea what to say to them? Do you worry about setting a bad impression with the first thing you say? In the world of virtual dating, it can be hard to think of ideas to go beyond 'hey' or 'hello', but nothing beats the chemistry of a good conversation to calm the nerves! Your first

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor