Finest and rarest wines and spirits on auction at Christie's

New Delhi, Oct 25 On December 2 and 3, Christie's finest and rarest wines and spirits auction will be highlighted by an exceptional collection of vintage cuvees from Maison Perrier-Jouet, including bespoke experiences at the home of the illustrious Champagne House in Epernay.

The sale marks a renewals of ties between Christie's and Maison Perrier-Jouet dating back to 1888, when Christie's offered a bottle of the record-breaking Perrier-Jouet Brut Millesime 1874. This renowned vintage, which at that time set the benchmark for the most expensive champagne ever sold at auction, will once more feature in the December sale, alongside a small number of other historic vintages carefully selected by Maison Perrier-Jouet Cellar Master Severine Frerson from the Oenotheque Perrier-Jouet.

"At Christie's in 1888, the Perrier-Jouet 1874 vintage made history when it set the auction record for a bottle of champagne. This December, our Finest and Rarest Wines and Spirits auction will celebrate the shared heritage between Christie's and Perrier-Jouet by offering collectors the legendary 1874 vintage once again, alongside a rare selection of historic cuvees from the Oenotheque Perrier-Jouet and one-of-a-kind experiences at Maison Belle Epoque in Epernay," says Tim Triptree MW, International Director, Christie's Wine & Spirits

Cellar Master Severine Frerson, Maison Perrier-Jouet added, "Every bottle in the Oenotheque Perrier-Jouet is a testament to the heritage of the House. The fact that some of these cuvees have been transmitted through generations of Cellar Masters is something I find extraordinarily moving. I am proud to have been entrusted with this unique legacy, but also to have the opportunity to open it up to wine lovers the world over through our partnership with Christie's, which shares our ethos of excellence."

