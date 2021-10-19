First female runner to complete Manali to Leh Ultramarathon

New Delhi, Oct 19 Under Armour Athlete Sufiya Khan, a world record setter for long-distance runs has now become the first female runner in the world to complete the run from Manali to Leh. Sufiya started her ultra-marathon 'Himalayan Ultra Run Expedition' on September 25, 2021, at 7.34 a.m. She concluded her run on October 1, 2021, covering a distance of 480 km in 156 hours, amid the difficult terrains and ruthless climatic conditions, reaching up to 5328 m altitude and gaining 8200 m elevation throughout the expedition. The temperature dipped between 0 to -5 degrees and oxygen plummeted by 60 per cent on mountain passes.

In 2018 Sufiya quit her airline job and started running as a means to relax and de-stress. She took part in multiple marathons and races. In the year 2018, she broke a national record by running the Golden Triangle 720 km in 16 days. In 2019, she made the record for the fastest time by a female runner in the "Kashmir to Kanyakumari" category and in April 2021 she became the fastest female to run along "The Indian Golden Quadrilateral Road". She currently holds multiple world records and continues to explore what her body is capable of. She credits a big part of her success to wearing the correct gear provided by the sports brand. She believes it has not only enhanced her performance but also safeguarded her from injuries along the way.

For the run, themed 'Push Your Limits' both, Sufiya and Under Armour aimed to encourage athletes to push their limits, move out of their comfort zone and take up challenging tasks in their fitness journey. From everyday athletes to the world's best, the brand has been committed to equipping focused performers to strive and push their limits. After supporting Sufiya to power through her recording-breaking Kashmir to Kanyakumari run and Indian Golden Quadrilateral Run, the brand continued to contribute to Sufiya's constant pursuit to move beyond the ordinary and push her limits with her recently concluded Manali to Leh run.

Commenting on her impressive feat, Sufiya Khan said, "I trained myself in the mountains and lived there for 15 days to acclimatize myself to the extremely cold weather and low oxygen levels. Along with physical fitness, I focused on my mental fitness, which plays an important role when it comes to a run that is set to push one's limits. Under Armour has been a huge support in my journey throughout, and has helped me prepare for this run whether through its gear or encouragement. I am sure with this achievement both, Under Armour and I would be able to encourage more athletes to push their boundaries and unlock their potential."

Q: The Himalayas are tough terrain, and the route from Manali to Leh requires acclimatization, how did you manage this feat?

A: No training is enough to be ready to run on this route. It was not just a run but was also about survival. I acclimatized myself there for almost 15 days before the run. Apart from that, I focused on strength exercises during my training days to tackle the high mountains and never-ending incline roads. Yoga and Pranayama helped me make my lungs stronger. I had a very good support team with me taking care of my needs during this run.

Q: How does it feel to be the first female runner to complete the Ultramarathon?

A: It feels great to be the first female to attempt such a feat. I was a little nervous before the run because it was my first time running on such terrain. Moreover, I heard stories from locals and Army Personnel about this route when I was acclimatizing there, that due to high altitude and lack of oxygen, many people lost their lives even when they were travelling by vehicles. However, I prepared myself mentally for this grueling expedition. When I was at the finish line, I was surprised that I survived and happy that I am the first female to complete this run.

Q: The most gruelling stretch, the most beautiful stretch and the best view?

A: The grueling stretch was after Sarchu, The Gateway of Ladakh Valley. After entering Ladakh from Himachal Pradesh, there was no road for almost 10 km. It was all dust and heavy pollution due to trucks, road construction machines and I had to run through that stretch. There was no other way to cross that part. It was at a high altitude, so due to less oxygen, I was unable to wear a mask. Post this stretch, the Ghata Loops

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor