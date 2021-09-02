Five trends shaping the Indian fitness industry

New Delhi, Sep 2 The pandemic has changed life as we know it. Ind learned to live with lockdowns and adapted to a 'new normal'. This period also witnessed a considerable disruption across industries, including fitness and wellness, giving birth to remarkable innovations, insights and opportunities.

The accelerating movement to the virtual landscape and the importance of digitalisation skyrocketing in a post-Covid-19 world led to the transformation. On the fitness front, a new breed of fitness enthusiasts came into the fold. Turbocharged by the pandemic, the demand for virtual classes for yoga, HIIT workouts and overall well being took the spotlight. According to a survey by InterMiles, almost 1 in 2 Ind increased time spent working out, elevating focus on improving fitness and building health.

What do we look forward to? With hybrid models coming in across sectors, the fitness industry will also retain a virtual component- a phenomenon with exponential market potential. Keeping the new normal in mind, here are some of the trends I foresee:

Wearable tech: Even before the lockdown, wearable tech became a necessity gadget. However, now everyone is tuned to consciously check pulse rates, heart rates, steps taken, and continue challenging themselves to get fitter. Data also shows a massive surge in the purchase. According to the International Data Corporation, the Indian wearables market grew 170.3 per cent year-over-year

