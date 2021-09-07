Food fests, live shows, festival offers for the festive season

New Delhi, Sep 7 As the country gets into a festive mood, restaurants and aggregators are coming up with food festivals, live shows and attractive offers to welcome their customers and kickstart the season with a celebratory spirit.

We have collated some of the best festivals in your city, read on:

Comedy Nights

Considering the absolutely dull year, SteppinOut by Dineout has come up with a series of comedy nights with India's most loved stand-up comed such as Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Rajat Chauhan, Gaurav Kapoor, Kumar Varun and Sapan Verma, all over the country.

Safety Checks: All necessary Covid precautions like social distancing, mandatory masks, regular sanitizations will be followed at the venue.

Mumbai: Artist Jeeveshu Ahluwalia

* City: Mumbai

* Date: September 12

* Location: Waterstones Hotel

* Time: 6 PM

* Ticket Link: https://www.dineout.co.in/mumbai/events-discount-uncommon-sense-with-jeeveshu-ahluwalia-r95910-e39673

Artist Gaurav Kapoor

* City: Bangalore

* Date: September 11

* Location: Marriott Whitefield Hotel

* Time: 6:30 PM

* Link: https://www.dineout.co.in/bangalore/events-discount-gaurav-kapoor-live-r95096-e39631

* City: Delhi

* Date: September 12

* Location: The Junkyard Cafe

* Time: 6:00 PM

* Link: https://www.dineout.co.in/delhi/events-discount-gaurav-kapoor-live-r96270-e39689

* City: Lucknow

* Date: September 17

* Location: Black Brew House

* Time: 6:00 PM

* Link: https://www.dineout.co.in/lucknow/events-discount-gaurav-kapoor-live-r96259-e39684

* City: Jaipur

* Date: September 25

* Location: 360 Degree

* Time: 7:00 PM

* Link: https://www.dineout.co.in/lucknow/events-discount-gaurav-kapoor-live-r96259-e39684

Artist: Sapan Verma

* City: Pune

* Date: September 25

* Location: LIIT

* Time: 5:30 PM

* Tickets available on Dineout App

SteppinOut's flagship event, Night Market, has finally made its way to Delhi. It is one of a kind event that gives you a shopping and flea experience packaged with all your favourite food, pop-up stalls, entertainment and much more.

* City: Delhi

* Date: September 26

* Location: Pullman, Aerocity

* Time: 12:00 PM

* Tickets available on Dineout App

Concert

Attending a concert is something we all miss a lot, and it's high time we caught one of these planned concerts with some of the biggest artists across cities.

Divine

Hyderabad, are you ready for the most popular rapper and hip-hop artist in India to perform in your city? SteppinOut by Dineout is bringing none other than DIVINE to perform in your gully.

Central to the rise of the 'gully rap' movement and with hit singles like 'Meri Gully Mein', 'Jungli Sher' and 'Kaam 25', DIVINE's brutally honest Hindi rap draws inspiration from his own life and the streets of Mumbai. He is now all set to perform in Hyderabad at Heart Cup Coffee Cafe, Gachibowli on September 25.

* City: Hyderabad

* Date: September 25

* Location: Heart Cup Coffee

* Time: Tickets available on Dineout App

Beer Festival, Bangalore

Dineout is organising a Beer month festival at the top breweries in the city. Giving an additional reason to Beer lovers to drink and dine throughout the month. The festival is scheduled for September 9-30, 2021.

Offer: Flat 20 per cent at all the participating breweries via Dineout App.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor