'Food fortification to help eradicate undernutrition'

New Delhi, Aug 12 To avoid chronic undernutrition and eradicate malnutrition, fortifying food is one of the most cost-effective and reliable investment options, and is a solution for reducing micronutrient insufficiency in children and pregnant women, which has become more prevalent as a result of Covid-19, say experts.

Nutrition experts at National Institute of Food Technology and Entrepreneurship Management

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor